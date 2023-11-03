Register
Wirral University Teaching Hospital Trust cares for 14 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Wirral University Teaching Hospital Trust was caring for 14 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 10:58 GMT
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.
Wirral University Teaching Hospital Trust was caring for 14 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on October 29 was in line with the same day the previous week.

Across England there were 3,586 people in hospital with Covid as of October 29.

    Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 7% in the last four weeks.

    The figures also show that 18 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in the week to October 27.