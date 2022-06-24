Wirral University Teaching Hospital Trust cares for 15 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Wirral University Teaching Hospital Trust was caring for 15 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on June 21 was down from 18 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by 36% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 11.
Across England there were 6,002 people in hospital with Covid as of June 21, with 149 of them in mechanical ventilation beds – though none were at Wirral University Teaching Hospital Trust.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 29% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 5%.
The figures also show that 19 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Wirral University Teaching Hospital Trust in the week to June 19. This was down from 25 in the previous seven days.