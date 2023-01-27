Wirral University Teaching Hospital Trust cares for 20 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Wirral University Teaching Hospital Trust was caring for 20 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on January 25 was down from 38 on the same day the previous week.
There were 45 beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
Across England there were 5,632 people in hospital with Covid as of January 25, with 126 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 40% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 40%.
The figures also show that 11 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in the week to January 23. This was down from 20 in the previous seven days.