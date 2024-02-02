Register
BREAKING

Wirral University Teaching Hospital Trust cares for 21 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Wirral University Teaching Hospital Trust was caring for 21 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 11:44 GMT
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

Wirral University Teaching Hospital Trust was caring for 21 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on January 28 was up from 14 on the same day the previous week.

Across England there were 3,883 people in hospital with Covid as of January 28.

Most Popular

    Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 6% in the last four weeks.

    The figures also show that 29 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in the week to January 26.