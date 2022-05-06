Wirral University Teaching Hospital Trust cares for 48 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

Wirral University Teaching Hospital Trust was caring for 48 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on May 3 was down from 58 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 51% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 97.

Across England there were 9,243 people in hospital with Covid as of May 3, with 237 of them in mechanical ventilation beds – though none were at Wirral University Teaching Hospital Trust.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 44% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 26%.