Wirral University Teaching Hospital Trust cares for 70 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Wirral University Teaching Hospital Trust was caring for 70 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on July 5 was up from 37 on the same day the previous week.

There were eight beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.

Across England there were 11,049 people in hospital with Covid as of July 5, with 229 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has more than doubled in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 97%.