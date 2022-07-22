Wirral University Teaching Hospital Trust cares for 71 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wirral University Teaching Hospital Trust was caring for 71 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on July 19 was down from 89 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 more than quadrupled in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 15.

Across England there were 13,837 people in hospital with Covid as of July 19, with 318 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has more than doubled in the last four weeks, as has the number on mechanical ventilators.