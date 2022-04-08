Wirral University Teaching Hospital Trust cares for 97 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

Wirral University Teaching Hospital Trust was caring for 97 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on April 5 was up from 66 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 more than doubled in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 39.

Across England there were 16,552 people in hospital with Covid as of April 5, with 319 of them in mechanical ventilation beds – including one at Wirral University Teaching Hospital Trust.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 80% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 32%.