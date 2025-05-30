Liverpool plant supplier celebrates blooming partnership with Aldi

A family-owned bedding plant producer in Liverpool is celebrating its growing partnership with Aldi ahead of what is set to be a busy summer season.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from editor David Summers, and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ivan Ambrose & Co, based near Sefton, will supply nearly three million packs of bedding plants to the UK’s fourth-largest supermarket this year, as well as four new seasonal lines including sweet williams, dianthus, Spring and Autumn 6 pack.

Amongst the most popular lines for 2025 are geraniums, pansies, violas, and sweet williams, which will be available for shoppers to buy in Aldi stores across the UK from prices as low as £1.89.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ivan Ambrose & Co, which is headed up by husband-and-wife Ian and Marie Lavelle, and their daughter Corina, has partnered with Aldi since 2021 to supply high quality, affordable bedding plants to customers.

Ivan Ambrose & Co

The partnership has helped the family-owned business to continue investing in sustainable technologies such as solar panels and electric vehicles, as well as a crop irrigation system that uses recycled rainwater.

Corina Lavelle, Sales Director at Ivan Ambrose & Co, said: “It’s incredible to see how much our partnership with Aldi has grown over the past four years.

“We started out supplying a one-off order of pansies and violas and this year we’re planning to produce almost three million packs of bedding plants for Aldi shoppers – the most we’ve ever supplied.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julie Ashfield, Chief Commercial Officer at Aldi UK, said: “We’re incredibly proud to work with family-owned businesses like Ivan Ambrose & Co. At Aldi, we’re committed to nurturing these relationships and investing in them for the long-term – because strong partnerships with British suppliers are at the heart of our success.

“I’m really excited to see the new plants land in stores this year, and I’m sure shoppers will be quick to add these to their baskets for an extra touch of colour in the garden this summer.”