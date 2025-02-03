Own goals at risk across Merseyside as grassroots feels squeeze

Grassroots sport across the North West has called on government to do more to back local clubs in order to avert the risk that many community hubs will be lost to economic pressures.

New research from leading charity Sported has found that 93 per cent of clubs and groups surveyed in the region believe there isn’t enough investment into grassroots sport to back its impact at a community level.

And it comes as nearly two-thirds of those surveyed (64%) confirm that young people in their group have disengaged from, or reduced participation in, sport and physical activity over the past six months because they can no longer afford it.

The study, undertaken in conjunction with smart home company Ring, found travel was cited as a major factor with 57% citing it as a barrier to taking part. While just over half (52%) also stated reduced confidence of young people in taking part had caused them to reduce or disengage from participating.

Sported CEO Sarah Kaye fears grassroots sport's reach is being overlooked

Affordability for those renting facilities (50%) and maintenance and upkeep (40%) and running costs (48%) for those owning their own facilities were also reported as significant challenges by respondent groups. 55% of respondents said limited space was a significant challenge around facilities.

When asked what they would raise witt the Sports Minister, five key themes emerged in the Sported/Ring research.

· Increasing funding for grassroots and community sport​

· creating a more equitable funding model with more focus on community groups and their needs (as well as a wider variety of activities and sports)​

Groups like Manchester-based Simply Cycling reach into communities

· the affordability and accessibility of venues and facilities​

· expanding opportunities for participation across communities​.

“Grassroots sport is an extraordinary tool for change in communities across Merseyside and the North West and its impact should not be underestimated,” said Sarah Kaye, CEO of Sported.

“Liverpool is home to football giants with huge amounts of investment in facilities and growth of professional sport, as well as global stars like Katarina Johnson-Thompson. However grassroots groups and clubs do not always get the recognition they deserve from government in creating real opportunities for our young people. All of them are addressing the challenge of cultivating a healthier society, but they are also incredibly effective in addressing challenges such as community cohesion, inclusion, crime prevention and employability.

“By empowering grassroots sport and investing into the ecosystem around it, there is a real return through sowing the seeds for a level playing field for our next generation, on and off the court or pitch.”

The research from Sported, who support around 5,000 grassroots groups reaching one million young people around the UK, highlights an increased recognition of the role that these organisations play in delivering social impact.

83% of grassroots sports clubs surveyed in the North West said they get inactive young people active, as well as improving mental health, confidence and self-esteem amongst young people. Further benefits of taking part in physical activity for young people were revealed by the groups as including increased sense of belonging, and reduced stress and anxiety.