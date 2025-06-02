Treat dad to an all-action Father’s Day weekend at Gulliver’s World

Dads are in for a real treat later this month when Gulliver’s World celebrates Father’s Day Weekend with a cool special offer.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from editor David Summers, and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For Saturday, June 14 and Sunday, June 15 entry to the Warrington theme park is free for each adult who is accompanied by one full-paying child (over 90cms in height).

Gully and Gilly Mouse and their friends will guarantee dads a warm Father’s Day welcome to the resort, where action-packed family fun awaits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New this year at Gulliver’s World is the Land of Oz-themed area, which features two exciting new rides and a new attraction that defies gravity.

Fun on the rides at Gulliver’s World

Families can follow the yellow brick road to visit the Upside Down House, ride in a Munchkin Motor, and fly high with the Winged Monkeys. The Upside Down House is a dazzling attraction that turns everything completely on its head – an interactive experience for children and adults, where visitors can touch anything within their reach, and receive a gravity-defying photo of their adventure.

There are more than 50 rides, attractions, shows and activities to enjoy at Gulliver’s World, including The Pirate Ship, Desperado Drop, and animatronic dinosaurs, along with Gulliver’s Gears – a car-themed area with two exciting rides: the Grand Prix Racers rollercoaster, and Overdrive, a 360-degree thrill and one of Gulliver’s most daring rides.

Craig Clews, resort director at Gulliver’s World, said: “This is what Gulliver’s is all about, providing families with a fantastic opportunity to celebrate these special occasions. Father’s Day Weekend always creates a wonderful atmosphere around the theme park, and we can’t wait to welcome all the dads and their families next month.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for Father’s Day Weekend cost from £25 per person per day, with children under 90cms in height going free.

Adventurous families can turn their Father’s Day visit to Gulliver’s World into a weekend stay, with a range of accommodation available including the onsite hotel, which has Unicorn, Cowboy, Sweetie and Pirate-themed rooms, and themed dens, lodges, and tipis in the Wilderness Wharf.

For more information and to book your tickets, visit the website.