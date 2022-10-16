The beautiful quilt represents empowerment and growth.

An incredible quilt hand-stitched by 60 women survivors of modern slavery from across the UK is on display at the International Slavery Museum in Liverpool.

Representing a powerful story of reflection, growth and empowerment, each square on the Freedom Quilt was made by participants and graduates of the Sophie Hayes Foundation employability programme. Created using iconic fabrics supplied by Liberty, every square made by the participating women represents their past and future hopes and dreams.

Each square – 247 in total – has been stitched together to form three distinctive regional quilts from London, Birmingham and Manchester. In total, the quilt uses almost 21,756 square inches of fabric.

Paul Reid, Head of the International Slavery Museum, said: “The Freedom Quilt is an incredible representation of liberation and hope, that we’re pleased to be welcoming to the museum in October. Each square within the quilt represents a very particular and personal story of overcoming struggle and looking ahead to a brighter future.

“The sheer scale of the quilt also acts as a powerful reminder of the scourge of modern slavery – the devastating effects of which are often hidden in plain sight.”

The Sophie Hayes Foundation is a manifestation of the ripple effects from one survivor, Sophie - a British girl trafficked to Italy for sexual exploitation, who founded the organisation in 2011.

The Freedom Quilt is the culmination of the many successes and achievements of the Sophie Hayes Foundation during the past ten years. It is the starting point for the next decade of working towards sustainable freedom and independence.