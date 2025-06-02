Celebrate Pride Month at Vue's across Merseyside with a selection of LGBTQ+ titles – including an exclusive preview
This Pride Month, Vue is celebrating with a curated line-up of queer cinema – from timeless classics to new releases – including an exclusive early preview of the psychological drama Hot Milk.
Set for wider release on July 4, this coming-of-age drama about a mother (Fiona Shaw) suffering from a strange illness who embarks on a journey to the Spanish coast with her daughter to find a cure. Along the way, the daughter discovers another reality far from her controlling mother.
Returning to the big screen to mark its 30th anniversary, cult classic Showgirls follows a mysterious young drifter who hitches a ride to Las Vegas where she finds work as a stripper and sets about clawing her way to the top of the Vegas showgirls. Its over-the-top style and provocative commentary on sexuality and exploitation have made it a beloved queer classic, celebrated for both its camp appeal and cultural critique.
Also returning after a limited run is comedy-drama The Wedding Banquet, which tells the story of a gay man who makes a deal with his lesbian friend: a green-card marriage for him, in exchange for in vitro fertilisation treatments for her. Plans evolve when an expectant grandmother surprises them with a Korean wedding banquet…
Also returning after a limited-run is Sebastian, which follows a 25-year-old aspiring writer living in London who leads a double life as a sex worker to research his debut novel.
Tony Bywood, Manager at Vue Birkenhead, said: "Everyone deserves to feel represented on the big screen – from the storyline to the storytellers, and everyone in between. This Pride, we’re showcasing films that reflect the voices, experiences, and creativity of the queer community.”