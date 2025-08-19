Discover the smart way to move up the housing ladder in Hooton

Unlock a lifestyle upgrade and enjoy a quick and simple move to a new home in Hooton with help from Elan Homes.

The homebuilder is hosting a part exchange event at Birch Grange over the bank holiday weekend (August 23 and 24).

Designed to streamline the selling and buying process, part exchange could mean homeowners are just weeks away from moving.

Elan regional sales and marketing director Marie Morris explained: “We’re encouraging homeowners to ditch the DIY this bank holiday and discover the advantages of buying a low maintenance, highly efficient new home. With just two homes available at Birch Grange, those with a house to sell may think they’ll miss out while they secure a buyer. The good news is that with part exchange they could be just weeks away from moving here.

“There’s no need to bother finding an agent to list with as effectively we become a guaranteed cash buyer for the customer’s home. We’ll manage the entire process and even pay the survey and agent’s fees. Instead of being held back by complicated chain delays or having to negotiate last minute price haggles, sellers can focus on their new life in their new home.”

The final homes at Birch Grange are both examples of the Denewood II, available from £379,995 with flooring throughout and turfed rear garden included in the price.

The Denewood II offers 1,194 sq ft of living space and has an integral garage.

The lounge is at the front, while the combined kitchen and dining room is at the rear, with French doors opening out onto the garden. A utility and cloakroom complete the ground floor.

Upstairs, two of the four bedrooms have an en-suite, with the family bathroom serving the other two.

For more information about part exchange, visit Birch Grange on Roften Way, Hooton, over the weekend of August 23 and 24 or see https://www.elan-homes.co.uk/buying-with-elan/#part-exchange.