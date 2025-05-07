‘Food Bank Weekend’ returns to Gulliver’s World

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Gulliver’s World theme park is holding its popular Food Bank Weekend this month, with visitors asked to donate items of food to help people living in crisis.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Food Bank Weekend is on May 17 and May 18, with discounted ticket prices from £14 per person when you bring along a non-perishable item of food to donate (one for each person in a group).

The theme park in Warrington will deliver the donated items to Warrington Foodbank, part of The Trussell Trust, which has a network of more than 1,300 food bank centres around the UK. These provide a minimum of three days’ nutritionally balanced emergency food to people who have been referred to the charity. It also offers support and advice to help people maximise their incomes and lift themselves out of poverty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Examples of food that can be donated include tinned fruit, small jars of coffee, long life milk, tinned meat (hot and cold, such as stewed steak or Spam), tinned spaghetti and ravioli, cream crackers, juice cordials, tinned custard, jellies, Angel Delight desserts, and evaporated milk.

A previous foodbank weekend held at Gulliver’s.

Craig Clews, resort director at Gulliver’s World in Warrington, said: “Warrington Foodbank does such vital work helping those within our society who have fallen on hard times. Food banks are a necessity in today’s world, but the Trussell Trust is dedicated to changing that situation. It is incumbent on us all to do what we can, and Gulliver’s World is pleased to help raise the profile of the charity and the wonderful work it does.”

The £14 ticket price for the Food Bank Weekend is reduced from the normal online advanced booking price of £27 (booked at least two days in advance), with free entry for children under 90cms in height.

All the usual rides, attractions, shows and activities will be on offer during Food Bank Weekend, including the park’s new Land of Oz-themed area, which includes the cool Upside Down House, which defies gravity by turning everything on its head, along with two new rides – The Winged Monkeys Wicked-inspired adventure, and the Munchkin Motors, where families can drive through the Land of Oz while keeping an eye out to spot much-loved characters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other favourites at Gulliver’s World include Desperado Drop, the Antelope Wooden Coaster, and animatronic dinosaurs. Elsewhere, the Gulliver’s Gears car-themed area has two new rides, the Grand Prix Racers rollercoaster and Overdrive – a 360-degree thrill and one of Gulliver’s most daring rides.

You can turn your visit to Food Bank Weekend into an overnight stay at Gulliver’s World, with a variety of family accommodation options, including a hotel with themed rooms, and themed dens, lodges and tipis in the Wilderness Wharf area.

To book tickets for Food Bank Weekend, visit: www.gulliversworldresort.co.uk

To find out more about the work of the Trussell Trust, visit: www.trusselltrust.org