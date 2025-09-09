From the British Musical Fireworks Championship to Oktoberfest – why Southport is set to sparkle this Autumn

Cosy season is around the corner as the temperature drops and the leaves begin to fall – so, grab your hats and scarves and visit Southport for a multitude of events for all the family to enjoy. Be amazed by the colours and music of the spectacular British Musical Fireworks Championship, spend an evening with your favourite comedian at the Southport Comedy Festival, or get creative with a cosy afternoon of wreath-making at the Waterfront Southport Hotel.

Here Visit Southport gives you a rundown of just some of the multitude of events and options you autumn know about this season...

British Musical Fireworks Championship (September 27 – 28)

Victoria Park, The Esplanade, Southport, PR8 1RX

Marvel at Southport’s incredible British Musical Fireworks Championship which returns to the stunning Victoria Park with dazzling displays of over ten tonnes of fireworks and more than two tonnes of explosive material.

The 2025 event will be that extra bit special as six previous champions are invited back to battle it out head-to-head for the prestigious title of ‘Champion of Champions’!

Expect some of the most breathtaking displays you’ll ever witness, where every firework is choregraphed perfectly to music, creating an unforgettable experience for all the family.

Cost: £12 for standing, £25 for seats, under 5s go free. Tickets available in advance only, there will be no gate sales at the event.

Southport Comedy Festival (October 3 – 19)

Laugh the evening away at the 14th annual Southport Comedy Festival, where stars from the world of comedy will descend on the lovely seaside town of Southport for 17 days of laughter.

Alongside festival favourites, such as Chris McCausland and Omid Djalili, there will be some brand-new TV names as well as new talent with the Southport New Comedian of the Year competition sponsored by Dragon Soop.

Attend the festival for some top comedy which will leave you in stitches!

Cost: £15 + booking fee

Southport Oktoberfest (October 24 - 25)

Get ready to raise your steins and toast to the most anticipated event of the year!

Southport’s biggest and liveliest Oktoberfest is coming to Victoria Park for a weekend of Bavarian fun in a huge Bavarian themed marquee.

Enjoy entertainment from the Amazing Bavarian Stompers oompah band, performers, and a great selection of German beer and delicious Bavarian food.

Oktoberfest has never sounded this good!

Cost: £22.25 (18+ event)

Coastal Jam Festival (September 13 – 14)

The first Coastal Jam festival is set to electrify Southport town centre, promising an unforgettable weekend of live music, entertainment and family activities.

The two-day festival will begin on Saturday afternoon for a street-party atmosphere on Market Street, where you can enjoy a day of live music, a record fair, street performers, and children’s activities.

Join the festival on Sunday for a spectacular stage show at the Town Hall Gardens perfect for the whole family. Expect great live music, food and drink from local traders, and children’s crafts and workshops inside The Atkinson.

Great British Motor Show (September 14)

Victoria Park Rotten Row, Southport, PR8 2BZ

Great British Motor Shows are delighted to return to Southport and create another one of their Classic shows.

On Sunday 14th September, Victoria Park will play host to a day of hundreds of cars, bikes and commercials to visit alongside the gardens, making it a great family day out.

Trade stands, food stalls and main displays will be on the lawns with the beautiful town and seaside in the background.

Cost: £12.50 for adults, £5 for children between 5-15 years, £25 for family (up to 2 adults and 2 children)

KC Artisan Show (September 20 - 21)

The KC Artisan Market returns to Victoria Park with a vibrant weekend extravaganza.

Hosted by Kate, owner of KC Artisan, in partnership with Liverpool Live, this family-friendly event features over 50 artisan stalls offering unique handmade goods like jewellery, candles, and artwork.

Enjoy hot food from local vendors, thrilling circus performers, live music, a DJ, face painting, and other children’s activities.

Open Saturday 10am-8pm and Sunday 11am-4pm, this free, dog-friendly market promises a lively celebration of local creativity.

Cost: Free

Heritage Open Days (September 12 – 21)

England’s largest festival of history and culture is back, offering visitors the chance to experience Southport in ways that aren’t normally available to them.

This year, the Heritage Open Days festival in Southport is being coordinated by life-long resident, Heather Cook, who believes that curiosity about our local history is a brilliant way to foster home-town pride.

The brimming festival lineup includes guided tours from The Lawnmower Museum, heritage talks from the family behind Silcock Leisure, photographic exhibitions, walking tours, and even an opportunity to watch an artist at work!

Hoedown Showdown Country Night (October 4)

Southport Market, King Street, Southport, PR8 1LA

Prepare yourselves for the ultimate country music night out with a fully immersive experience that goes beyond just a live performance.

With amazing live vocalists and a live DJ and host playing a full four hours of music from the biggest country artists, lip sync battles, prizes, line dancing and more, the Hoedown Showdown will be the ultimate rodeo stacked with great music, dancing and entertainment.

Throw on those cowboy hats, two step into your boots and head on down to the ranch where you can dance the night away to the biggest country anthems from across the decades.

Cost: £12.50

Autumn wreath-making (September 27)

Waterfront Southport Hotel, Southport, PR9 0DZ

Join a cosy and creative afternoon of autumn wreath-making at Waterfront Southport Hotel.

Learn how to craft your own beautiful seasonal wreath using all provided materials, perfect for adding a touch of autumnal charm to your home.

Get into the seasonal spirit, sip some delicious autumn cocktails, and take home your own handmade masterpiece!

Cost: £45 per person

Details on accommodation, days out and events in Southport can be found here visitsouthport.com