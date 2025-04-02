Indoor Funfair back in Liverpool for Easter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Indoor Funfair is back in Liverpool next week, with more than 30 rides to enjoy over the Easter holidays.

Thousands of families are expected to join in the fun which arrives at Exhibition Centre Liverpool for a two-week stay on 8th April.

Thrill rides Superstar and Trabant return with family favourites the Dodgems and Waltzer as well as Balloon Ride and Runaway train for the little ones.

Indoor Funfair returns to Liverpool

John Lowery from Indoor Funfair said:

“Indoor Funfair is the only event of its kind in the UK with three hours of unlimited fun.

“It’s so popular in Liverpool that many of the sessions sell out so it’s better to pre-book as we can’t guarantee tickets will be available on the day.

“We think there’s something for everyone with free entry for babes in arms and tickets also available for those who would rather just watch family members having fun.

Superstar thrill ride returns to Liverpool Indoor Funfair

“We can’t guarantee the Easter bunny and lots of chocolate but one thing’s for certain, there’ll be lots of smiling faces.”

Colm Graham, Head of Partnerships, Hospitality and Exhibition Sales, at ACC Liverpool said:

“Indoor Funfair is one of our most popular events bringing thousands of people to the Liverpool waterfront from across the region.

“It’s a great family attraction enjoyed in a safe and accessible environment which even the weather can’t ruin!”

Fun for all ages at Liverpool Indoor Funfair this Easter

Indoor Funfair runs until 21st April with 40 sessions across the two-week stay starting at 10am. There are afternoon sessions starting at 2pm and evening sessions at 6pm (except on the 13th and 21st) with people advised to arrive 30 minutes before.

Pre-booked tickets are available from £13.99 for the 6pm session with the 10am session priced at £14.99 and 2pm session at £15.99. Refreshments and any prize games are not included in the ticket price.

Between 10am-1pm on Saturday 12th April and between 6pm and 9pm on Sunday 20th April, there’ll be quieter sessions for those with sensory needs where music will be lowered. Ride lights will be switched off and rides slowed where possible.

To book tickets, visit www.indoorfunfair.org/tickets/liverpool/ or for more information follow on Facebook or Instagram: @indoorfunfair