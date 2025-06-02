Liverpool charity shares in £200,000 health project Lotto awards

Community health and wellbeing projects across Great Britain including The Brain Charity Liverpool will share £200,000 in funding, made possible thanks to players of The Health Lottery.

Since launch, The Health Lottery has helped raise over £134 million for local good causes, supporting over 3,550 projects.

This round of funding awarded by The Health Lottery Foundation reflects the continued commitment to backing organisations that improve lives and tackle health and disability inequalities across Britain.

Martin Ellice, Joint Managing Director of The Health Lottery, said: "I’m so impressed by the projects being funded thanks to Health Lottery players. I’m looking forward to visiting them over the coming months to see the vital work they do and the positive impact they provide in local communities across Great Britain.

Phab

"I am immensely proud that thanks to our players, The Health Lottery is supporting them through the auspices of The Health Lottery Foundation."

Delva Patman, Chief Executive of The Health Lottery Foundation, added: "These first 12 grants have been selected based on the impact they make to health and wellbeing. We are delighted to be able to cover such a broad spectrum of projects, from helping children connect with the outdoors to using AI to improve operations for 50 health and social care charities. It’s a privilege to be able to support these projects. We are grateful to The Health Lottery players, who make these donations possible."

The projects benefitting are:

The Brain Charity – £15K Liverpool. Precious memories, hidden dreams and the thousands of subtle differences that make us who we are, are all housed in our brains. There are 600 different brain conditions. A £15,000 grant has been awarded to The Brain Charity to support counselling for neurological conditions.

Farms for City Children

CAST - £20K Gloucestershire - working with organisations across England, Scotland & Wales. A charity that helps organisations use digital for social good. £20,000 has been donated to empower 50 health and social care charities to use AI confidently to develop new skills and improve efficiency.

Farms for City Children - £20K Exeter - young people visit farms in Pembrokeshire, Devon & Gloucestershire. A charity that gives over 3,000 young people from England and Wales the chance to develop life skills and confidence through outdoor learning. £20,000 has been awarded to allow the organisation to fund five-day, fully catered, farm experiences.

Feeding Britain - £20K Newcastle – supporting people across England, Wales & Scotland. A charity that’s impacted the lives of over 270,000 people through its food club programme to increase the accessibility of affordable, healthy food and provide pathways out of poverty. £20,000 has been provided to help create 1,900 places at holiday clubs located in high areas of deprivation to help ensure no child goes hungry in the school holidays.

FoodCycle – £15K London – providing meals and conversation to communities across England and Wales. FoodCycle is a charity working to make food poverty, loneliness and food waste a thing of the past. £15,000 has been donated to help them run weekly community meals that operate in 102 towns and cities across the country, providing nutritious cooked food and company.

Phab – £15K London - offering adventures at Avon Tyrell in Hampshire and Bendrigg Trust in Cumbria. Phab creates inclusive, safe and fun opportunities for disabled and non-disabled people to make friends, learn new skills and gain confidence together. £15,000 will help run the Adventures Programme for 200 people.

Sport in Mind – £15K Berkshire – benefitting adults in South East & South West England. This charity offers programmes, at all life stages, to support and improve mental health through free sports and physical activity sessions. £15,000 has been awarded to help run a 10- week programme in Hampshire for over 120 people.

Student Minds – £15K Leeds – working with students in England, Scotland & Wales. Student Minds believes no student should be held back by their mental health. They work with 115,000+ students. A £15,000 donation has been given to run three pilot projects, to train student leaders from racialised communities to give mental health peer-support.

Support Dogs – £15K Sheffield – working with people across England, Scotland & Wales. Support Dogs train specialist assistance dogs to provide life changing and life-saving support to disabled people and those with debilitating health conditions. £15,000 has been awarded to fund an instructor to train and match dogs with 10 families for a year.

Tapping House – £15K Norfolk – working with people across West Norfolk, Kings Lynn and North Cambridgeshire. Tapping House is a hospice helping people find comfort and joy right to the end of their life. £15,000 has been given to support 24-hour specialist rest of life care to patients, including an inpatient unit, hospice at home service, outpatient Tulip Centre that offers rehabilitative palliative care and bereavement support for families.

Forest of Avon - £15K Bristol, Bath and North-East Somerset, South Gloucestershire and North Somerset. One of England’s 15 Community Forests, bringing people and nature together. A £15,000 grant will support a woodland wellbeing project. This for people receiving cardiac rehabilitation from North Bristol NHS Trust and University Hospitals Bristol and Weston Trust. It offers emotional support, alongside exercise and practical advice.

The Royal Countryside Fund – £20K London Targeting farmers in Scotland, Lincolnshire, Monmouthshire & Lancashire. A UK-wide charity standing with farming families and rural communities so that they get the support, funding, and opportunities they need. £20,000 has been awarded to improve health outcomes for farmers, by sending practitioners to the rural locations farmers already visit, to offer health checks and referrals.

