Liverpool - Music City: New interactive map reveals the Liverpool locations behind hit songs - from Taylor Swift to The Beatles and Pink Floyd

A new interactive map containing hundreds of places featured in the songs, music artwork and music videos of Britain's favourite artists has been released by National Rail - with dozens of places across Liverpool and the North West featured. It is being released alongside new research showing how intrinsic music is to those who reside in the city.

Locations in Liverpool include the Cunard Building, used as a key location for the music video to I Can See You by Taylor Swift, and Penny Lane, the inspiration behind The Beatles’ 1967 hit of the same name. Other songs such as Don’t Forget Who You Are by Miles Kane are highlighted, where Liverpool’s Rampworx Skatepark and Aintree station feature in the music video.

The new map features other locations across Liverpool with a connection to iconic artists such as Cilla Black, Taylor Swift, Pink Floyd, The Beatles, Miles Kane and many more. Locations such as St Peter’s Tavern, Pier Head and Kirby Beach feature - revealing the stories connecting these Liverpool locations to famous artists.

The map has been released alongside new research showing the deep-rooted connection between music and those who reside in the city.

The Liver Building (Liverpool)

It reveals that almost two-fifths (39%) of Liverpudlians have attended a gig in the past 12 months, with almost a fifth also having been to a festival (18%).

Amongst them, the artist seen the most was Coldplay (21%), followed by a range of artists including Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen, Stormzy and James Arthur (all 11%). Ever the music fans, over half of Liverpudlians have travelled to visit a place associated with a musician they are a fan of by train (59%), including locations featured in their lyrics, album and single artwork, as well as seeing them perform live.

In addition, National Rail has launched a new series of audio guides, presented by legendary broadcaster Jo Whiley. The guides cover key geographical areas of Britain and reveal the links they have with a range of homegrown and international acts - plus how music fans can explore these locations by train.

Liverpool of course features again - with an insightful and revealing musical guide to Liverpool, Manchester and the North West. Rail travellers can hear the stories that go behind the buildings, streets and places that inspired Taylor Swift, The Beatles, Miles Kane and more.

Narrated by Jo Whiley, the series features contributions from former All Saint Melanie Blatt and DJ Yinka Bokinni. Listeners will hear of the untold stories behind some of music's most memorable moments, including the historic Penny Lane from Paul McCartney’s childhood which acted as the inspiration for one of The Beatles’ most memorable songs. The guides aim to inspire music lovers to get out there and discover the iconic British locations that have inspired our favourite artists – because when it comes to music, nothing beats being there.

Jo Whiley, DJ and broadcaster said: “Locations in Britain and the railway have been a source of inspiration for music artists for as long as I can remember. There's no better way to connect with the music and artists you love than going to see the locations that inspired them in person, which is why I've worked with the rail industry on a new series of audio guides, and encourage people to use their new interactive map to plan their next musical adventure by train."

Jacqueline Starr, Executive Chair and CEO at Rail Delivery Group, explained: “With this year marking the 200th anniversary of the birth of the modern railway we wanted to highlight the role rail has played in inspiring music artists and how it continues to help connect Britons to the people, places and experiences they love. It was great to team up with Jo again on a new series of audio guides, which are now available alongside an interactive map that highlights 200 locations that have inspired some of the nation’s favourite songs, music videos, album artwork and are easily accessible by train.”