Nationwide Initiative to Tackle Hunger and Social Isolation
Taking place at UCKG HelpCentre, 19-25 Tarleton St, Liverpool L1 1DS, the event aims to feed thousands of people between 11am – 1pm as part of a nationwide initiative spanning up to 30 locations, from London to Newcastle.
A recent study by UCKG, Faith and the Future: Faith-Based Organisations in Modern Britain, found that 34% of UK adults believe homelessness is the top issue faith organisations should address.
In response, this initiative – now in its second year – partners with local restaurants to bolster support for food banks and soup kitchens, reinforcing UCKG’s commitment to tackling hunger and social isolation.
Join Us or Get Involved
Location: UCKG HelpCentre, 19-25 Tarleton St, Liverpool L1 1DS
Date: Saturday 29 March
Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
UCKG currently supports over 1,500 people each week through its Soup Kitchens. Those in need are encouraged to attend, and willing donors can get involved by contacting:
UCKG Helpline: 020 7686 6000
Online: www.uckg.org/outreach