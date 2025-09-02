Sefton's freshly refurbished Total Fitness club - A community hub

Strength enthusiasts can enjoy new power rack platforms, adjustable benches and dumbbells, while targeted muscle work is possible on the calf machine, rear delt and pec fly and hack squat.

For safe, heavy loading, two new 45° leg presses sit alongside Olympic flat, incline and decline benches.

Boost conditioning with new assault bikes, rowing machines and ski ergs. Members can train functionally on sled tracks and our bridge rig concept and make the most of cable workouts on a nine-station cable machine.

For the cardio fans, our brand-new cardio kit is here to help you push harder, and with the in-built tracking technology you can track your progress every session.

Relax and refuel in the Thrive café, now fitted with all-new furniture and comfortable booth seating. Giving members a place to unwind or catch up with friends, before or after their workout.

In addition to the cutting-edge equipment, members continue to enjoy Total Fitness Sefton’s extensive amenities, including:

Wide range of classes, covering every type of workout

Three pools (family pool, main pool and hydropool)

Sauna

Steam room

Sanarium

Spin studio

Hybrid studio

Mind and Body studio

Dean Zweck, Head of Product at Total Fitness, commented: “Total Fitness is committed to providing spaces that encourage and motivate members’ fitness goals and lifelong health. By listening to customer needs and their insights, we can design these new, flexible, energising workout spaces. Our Sefton club is a prime example, meeting every fitness need for every member, of any age or ability.”

“Variety is essential for lifelong fitness, so we’ve invested in everything from next-level cardio equipment to focused strength areas. Every Total Fitness member should feel the effects of our continuing investment in their fitness journeys, helping them explore new ways to work out with top-quality equipment and expert team members at hand. We listen to what our existing members want and investing their fitness vision, raising the bar in gym standards.”

Total Fitness strives to provide a variety of spaces and opportunities to work out, helping members at every stage of their fitness journey, whether they are shaking up an existing routine, exploring new workouts or taking some time out for relaxation. Total Fitness Sefton has a space for everyone – whatever their fitness goals.

