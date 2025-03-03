The Municipal Hotel & Spa Liverpool celebrates women with mothers day afternoon tea and Aintree ladies day event

This March and April, The Municipal Hotel & Spa Liverpool is celebrating the women in our lives with a special Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea and Sunday roast menu at the Seaforth Restaurant on 30 March, followed by an exclusive Aintree Ladies Day afternoon tea and viewing experience on 5 April.

The luxury spa hotel is the perfect one-stop destination to make Mother’s Day truly special. Whether it’s enjoying a luxurious spa experience, indulging in exquisite dishes at Seaforth from the Mother's Day Sunday roast menu or enjoying a specially curated Afternoon Tea experience within the Botanic Tea Room, The Municipal offers everything needed for guests to spoil their mum this Mother’s Day.

Amongst the luxury experiences, there will be live musical performances throughout the hotel, including musical entertainment in the Botanic Tea Room from 12pm-5pm and a pianist from 1pm-6pm in the Palm Court Bar, adding to the opulent atmosphere of the hotel this Mother’s Day.

Heading into April, those looking to celebrate Aintree Ladies Day on the 5th can indulge in an opulent themed afternoon tea for £75 per person, commencing with a welcoming glass of champagne in The Municipal's Botanical Tea Room alongside an exclusive races screening and all-day entertainment.

Spa facilities

You can find more information on the offers and activities taking place at the hotel for Mother's Day and Aintree Ladies Day below:

Mother’s Day Sunday Roast Menu (only available on Sunday 30th March): Available at the hotels Seaforth Restaurant this Mother’s Day, The Municipal will be offering guests a specially curated Sunday Roast Set Menu featuring many fan favourite dishes priced at £60 for two courses and £65 for three courses. Welcomed with an amuse-bouche, guests will receive a selection of Chef’s canapes to start their culinary journey. Starters include ‘Titanic’ locally cured smoked salmon featuring mousse, cucumber, and a granary cracker. For mains, guests can experience a classic roast Cumbrian sirloin of beef with crispy roasties, fine beans, roast carrot, red cabbage, Yorkshire pudding and beef jus or alternatively try the mouth-watering pan seared fillet of seabass accompanied by pak choi, baby carrot, coconut broth and Morecambe shrimps. Finally for those fancying something sweet, visitors can indulge in a perfectly baked cheesecake with seasonal berries and meringue or try the classic sticky toffee pudding with Miso caramel sauce and banana ice cream that is sure to get mouths watering.

Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea Event (only available on Sunday 30thMarch): This Mother’s Day, guests can indulge their Mum with the Municipal’s seamlessly curated Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea situated in the hotel’s idyllic Botanic Tea Room. Costing £65pp or £75pp with the addition of a glass of champagne on arrival, visitors can treat their Mum to a relaxing afternoon filled with live music and delicious culinary delights. Guests can enjoy the likes of welcome platters, sandwiches and delicious sweet treats all while being surrounded by the luxury interiors of the hotel.

The Municipal Spa: A true oasis and sanctuary in the bustling city, this luxurious spa offers a holistic approach to wellness, addressing mind, body, and soul. It features four treatment rooms providing luxurious facials, relaxing massages and various face and body therapies. Wet facilities include a 16m pool, a Himalayan salt sauna, a steam room, a Monsoon experience shower, along with fitness facilities boasting panoramic city views. Spa days at the hotel start from just £75 and are available to book via the hotel’s website allowing guests to treat their Mum to a sanctuary of wellness tucked away within the heart of the city.

Seaforth Sunday Lunch

Aintree Ladies Day Event: Those looking to celebrate Aintree Ladies Day on the 5th can indulge in an opulent themed afternoon tea for £75 per person, commencing with a welcoming glass of champagne in The Municipal's Botanical Tea Room before enjoying an exclusive viewing alongside all-day entertainment. Taking place from 12:00pm to 6:00pm, the carefully curated menu features Burford Crown Egg & Chive with Mustard Cress Sandwiches, Layered Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting, and a decadent Chocolate and Cherry Dome with Amarena Cherry. Revellers can experience the thrill and excitement of Aintree Ladies Day in a sophisticated and vibrant atmosphere, making it a day to remember.

Gift Vouchers: Give the gift of choice with a variety of gift vouchers. You can choose from various Spa Day Experiences, Afternoon Teas or a monetary voucher that can be used throughout the hotel and are available to purchase online on the hotel’s website.