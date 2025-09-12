Travel back in time with Liverpool ONE's Heritage Open Days programme

History comes alive this September as Liverpool ONE opens its doors to the past with free experiences during Heritage Open Days.

From guided tours revealing centuries of Liverpool’s history to access beneath the city streets; families and history enthusiasts can embark on an unforgettable journey through Liverpool's remarkable story without spending a penny.

The destination's Heritage Open Days programme celebrates over 300 years of Liverpool's fascinating past, offering visitors the chance to discover the secrets that shaped one of the world's great port cities.

Heritage Open Days is England’s largest festival of history and culture, running from 12-21 September 2025. Each year, thousands of free events take place across the country, opening the doors to hidden places, local traditions and remarkable legacies and inviting people to celebrate heritage, community and curiosity.

Liverpool ONE Old Dock Tour

Free Guided Heritage Trail Tours at Liverpool ONE

12, 13, 16, 19 & 20 September 10am-11am & 1pm-2pm

FREE

Discover Liverpool's incredible maritime legacy on these captivating 60-minute guided tours across Liverpool ONE. Expert guides will reveal the fascinating stories behind the city's transformation from a small fishing village to a global powerhouse of commerce and culture.

The tours explore everything from the creation of the world's first commercial wet dock to Liverpool's pivotal role in shaping global events.

The route is fully accessible and open to all ages.

For more information and to book the free tour please visit: https://www.liverpool-one.com/whats-on/free-heritage-trail-tours/

Free Old Dock Drop-in Sessions

15 September 10am, 11am, 12pm, 1.30pm & 2pm

FREE

In collaboration with National Museums Liverpool, these 30-minute drop-in sessions offer an opportunity to explore The Old Dock - the world's first commercial enclosed wet dock that lies hidden beneath Liverpool ONE.

This historic marvel, revealed during excavations to create Liverpool ONE in 2001, paved the way for Liverpool's dock expansion and the city's central role in world trade and commerce.

Visitors can explore independently whilst expert staff share captivating stories and answer questions about this archaeological treasure.

The experience takes visitors back in time to see a portion of The Old Dock rising more than 20 feet from the bed of the pool - the very creek that gave Liverpool its name.

Booking is required and assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information and to book a free space please visit: https://www.liverpool-one.com/whats-on/old-dock-drop-in-sessions/