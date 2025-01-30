Unleash the rugby spirit at Gravity MAX Liverpool – Six Nations action LIVE!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Looking for somewhere to watch the Six Nations this week? Come and celebrate the games at Gravity MAX Liverpool, from 31st January – 15th March 2025. Just £10 for any Stein of Beer!

It’s time to bring your A-game and join the ultimate celebration as the Six Nations Championship returns to Gravity MAX Liverpool!

From the opening match between France and Wales on Friday 31st January to the grand finale on Saturday 15th March, Gravity are turning up the heat with every try, tackle, and triumph – streamed LIVE on the big screen at the Gravity Social Bar.

Whether you’re a die-hard rugby fan or just want to be a part of the high-energy atmosphere, there’s no better place to catch all the LIVE action, with unbeatable drinks offers and mouthwatering food that offer the perfect excuse to meet up with friends.

Exclusive drink offers:

• £10 Steins of any beer – Your game, your choice!

• 5 Bottles for £20 – Because what’s rugby without a round with your mates?

• 6 Shots for £15 – Perfect for any post-match celebration.

And the fun doesn’t end when the final whistle blows! Why not try one of Gravity’s many activities on offer, from AR Digital Darts, Gravity Arcade, Immersive Gamebox and E-Karting, ideal for both post and pre-game laughs.

Better yet why not grab a delicious bite to eat and refuel after the match – Gravity MAX Liverpool have the perfect bites to fuel your post-game celebrations, no matter what you’re craving.

For more details, or to book your visit, please visit: https://gravity-global.com/blog/six-nations