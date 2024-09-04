Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix and Todd Phillips made their first official appearance at this year’s Venice International Film Festival earlier today (September 4 2024.)
The trio are at this year’s event to promote their film “Joker: Folie a Deux,” set for its gala red carpet premiere later this evening, which you can follow live through the festival’s official streaming page.
Many eyes are on Lady Gaga not just regarding her performance in the follow up to Phillips 2019 film, which earned that year’s Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival, but on what is adorning her fingers. Rumours have it that she’s currently wearing an engagement ring from her now-fiancee Michael Polansky.
The red carpet arrivals are set to begin at 5:15pm BST, while the film itself is set for release in UK cinemas including Odeon on October 4 2024.
