Getting a pint or a cocktail at one of Liverpool’s many incredible pubs is one of life’s little joys but, have you ever dreamed of being the person bringing smiles to the faces of pub-goers?
If you have, you could be in luck, as almost a dozen pubs and bars across Merseyside are in need of new owners. While many have pretty hefty price tags, some do come with living quarters and could be your new family home and business. Below are all the pubs and bars currently up for grabs in Liverpool and Merseyside, according to Rightmove and Zoopla. Take a look and see if you could become the new proud owner of a local watering hole.
1. Fogherty’s Bar, Blenheim Road, Liverpool
This live music venue with a function room is closed to Smithdown Road and has an outdoor seating area. There is also two bedroom owner accommodation and the property is on the market for £550,000. 📍 Blenheim Road, Liverpool L18
2. The Jawbone Tarvern, Bootle, Sefton
The Jawbone Tavern is one of North Liverpool's most historic public houses which offers two trade area and generous sized living accommodation. It is on the market for £350,000. 📍 Litherland Road, Bootle L20 Photo: Rightmove
3. The Duke of Wellington, Wallasey, Wirral
The Duke of Wellington is on the market for £799,000 and is a three storey corner property comprising a public house to the ground floor with extensive lounge areas, large bar, kitchen, toilets and a basement. To the first and second floors, there are nine residential, one bedroom self contained flats with en-suites. 📍 Seaview Road, Wallasey, CH45 Photo: Rightmove
4. The Victoria, Southport, Sefton
This three-storey Victorian-era public house constructed was formerly two separate buildings that have been integrated. There are two single-storey flat roof additions to the rear of the property and a large paved beer patio to the front of the property. It is on the market for £700,000. 📍 Stanley Terrace, Southport PR9 Photo: Rightmove
