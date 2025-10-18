12 Liverpool businesses up for sale including restaurants, cafes and bars

These businesses and venues around Liverpool and Merseyside are up for sale, including pubs, cafes and restaurants.
The sites available range from a popular health food cafe, to a well-known city centre nightclub and a former Indian restaurant.
Below are 12 venues currently up for grabs, according to Rightmove and Zoopla. Take a look and see if you could become the new proud owner of a local institution.
1. Breck n Brunch, Breck Rd, Anfield L4
Cogogo present the opportunity to take over Breck n Brunch, a well-established café and bar in Liverpool.
Originally established 15 years ago and under the current owner’s management for the past six months, the premises are licensed to serve alcohol, and the current operation focuses on daytime trade. On the market for £44,995. Leasehold. | Zoopla
2. Pomegranate, Old Hall Street, Liverpool L3
Centrally located in Liverpool, this cafe is on the market for £74,995. The business is offered on a leasehold basis. According to Cogogo, the current owner is selling due to limited time and a desire for someone with either more availability or cafe experience to elevate the business further. | Zoopla/Cogogo
3. PURE, Back Colquitt St, Liverpool L1
This city centre venue is on the market for £200,000. It says capacity of 350. | Google
4. OneFiveSix, College Road, Crosby L23
This much-loved, well-established Bistro in the heart of Crosby has been trading for the past 8 years.
Located on the popular College Road, it is being sold with a ten year lease. | Rightmove