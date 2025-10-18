12 Liverpool businesses up for sale including restaurants, cafes and bars

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 18th Oct 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2025, 06:01 BST

Explore these 12 businesses for sale around Liverpool, perfect for those seeking a new venture.

These businesses and venues around Liverpool and Merseyside are up for sale, including pubs, cafes and restaurants.

- Sign up for LiverpoolWorld’s free newsletter

The sites available range from a popular health food cafe, to a well-known city centre nightclub and a former Indian restaurant.

Below are 12 venues currently up for grabs, according to Rightmove and Zoopla. Take a look and see if you could become the new proud owner of a local institution.

Cogogo present the opportunity to take over Breck n Brunch, a well-established café and bar in Liverpool. Originally established 15 years ago and under the current owner’s management for the past six months, the premises are licensed to serve alcohol, and the current operation focuses on daytime trade. On the market for £44,995. Leasehold.

1. Breck n Brunch, Breck Rd, Anfield L4

Cogogo present the opportunity to take over Breck n Brunch, a well-established café and bar in Liverpool. Originally established 15 years ago and under the current owner’s management for the past six months, the premises are licensed to serve alcohol, and the current operation focuses on daytime trade. On the market for £44,995. Leasehold. | Zoopla

Centrally located in Liverpool, this cafe is on the market for £74,995. The business is offered on a leasehold basis. According to Cogogo, the current owner is selling due to limited time and a desire for someone with either more availability or cafe experience to elevate the business further.

2. Pomegranate, Old Hall Street, Liverpool L3

Centrally located in Liverpool, this cafe is on the market for £74,995. The business is offered on a leasehold basis. According to Cogogo, the current owner is selling due to limited time and a desire for someone with either more availability or cafe experience to elevate the business further. | Zoopla/Cogogo

This city centre venue is on the market for £200,000. It says capacity of 350.

3. PURE, Back Colquitt St, Liverpool L1

This city centre venue is on the market for £200,000. It says capacity of 350. | Google

This much-loved, well-established Bistro in the heart of Crosby has been trading for the past 8 years. Located on the popular College Road, it is being sold with a ten year lease.

4. OneFiveSix, College Road, Crosby L23

This much-loved, well-established Bistro in the heart of Crosby has been trading for the past 8 years. Located on the popular College Road, it is being sold with a ten year lease. | Rightmove

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LiverpoolPubsRightmoveZooplaNewsletters
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice