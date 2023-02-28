The distillery closed back in December but has been given a new lease of life.

A much-loved local distillery has been saved, after closing its door in December last year. Turncoat Distillery was launched in 2016, by Terry and Joanne Langton, producing premium craft gins, cocktail bitters and vodka.

Based in the Baltic Triangle, Terry Langton sadly announced that the business would cease trading and all operations stopped in December 2022.

However, local entrepenuer Edward Ridding has resurrected the distillery and production is expected to pick up once again later this month.

Mr Ridding was the co-founder of Liverpool’s Roja Pinchos and he also worked for famous gin brand, Bombay Sapphire.

According to The Business Desk, Edward Ridding said: “I’ve been working hard since Terry made the decision to close the doors at Turncoat to secure its future and make sure that the brand doesn’t disappear into obscurity.

“As a huge fan of the brand and its products from day one, I couldn’t pass on the opportunity to take the reins of the business and help secure its future.”

“My immediate plans are to get the distillery back up and running and fulfil the demand of our loyal customers. My team and I will also be working hard to increase our footprint across the UK over the next 12 months.”

He added: “On a personal note, I have to acknowledge the great work done by Terry and his team and wish them all the luck for the future and thank all the wonderful customers who have already shown me a huge amount of support.”

Production is set to begin again in March and the aim is that wholesale and retail sales will follow by April.