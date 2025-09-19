Belong at Home Southport names new leader ahead of autumn launch

Debbie Moore is heading up Belong at Home Southport as the home care service launches later this autumn.

Debbie will be responsible for leading a team of dedicated support workers assisting older people in homes throughout the area, providing one-to-one personal care, housekeeping and food preparation, as well as running errands, helping with excursions and offering companionship.

The experienced senior carer is promoted from Belong at Home’s Wigan team for the expansion, bringing with her over two decades of knowledge, experience, and awards with her. Since joining the team over 20 years ago, she has advanced her expertise whilst achieving an NVQ Level 5 in Health & Social Care.

Passionate about her vocation, Debbie’s performance has been recognised with nominations at the Great British Care Awards, as well as being part of the team scooping The Above & Beyond Community Team accolade at the Stars of Social Care – Home Care Awards 2023.

Belong Birkdale care village opens in 2026.

Commenting on her latest career milestone, Debbie Moore, team leader at Belong at Home Southport, said: “I'm very excited to be looking after our new Southport team. It will be our first ever shop-front style service and we are already recruiting for the best talent in social care to join us, so if you’re looking for an employer that really values its colleagues, we're keen to hear from you.”

Launching in autumn, Belong at Home Southport will operate from new premises on Eastbank Street in the town centre, with new jobs created as part of the expansion. The renowned service has already assisted hundreds of families at its eight established locations across the North West and is the only non-profit home care group to feature in the UK’s top 20 every year since 2018, as judged by customers on leading reviews website, Homecare.co.uk.

Recruitment is underway for a number of positions at varying levels of seniority and hours to meet the high demand anticipated for the service. Community support workers will benefit from extensive professional development coupled with a market leading remuneration package, including earnings during travel time between customer appointments. Belong also holds the Gold Investors in People accreditation, signifying its strong commitment to developing its teams.

Andrew Shield, head of operations at Belong at Home, commented: “We are thrilled to have Debbie managing the next chapter in the Belong at Home story. Her dedication to our customers is nothing short of exceptional, so we’re more than confident she will continue the highest standards of quality care we have come to be known for.”

The news comes ahead of the opening of Belong Birkdale, the operator’s first state-of-art care village in the county, set to open in spring 2026. The Oxford Road village will be a welcome addition to the community, with a vibrant centre also open to Belong at Home customers and local people, and will include a bistro, hair and beauty salon, exercise studio, and entertainment venue with licensed bar.

For more information about Belong at Home Southport, including job opportunities, email [email protected]