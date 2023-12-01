Does Liverpool come out on top when it comes to our judge though?

Christmas Markets are as much of a staple of the festive period as Michael Buble’s inevitable new album release and arguments over the dinner table with the in-laws.

In fact, they have become so popular across the country that a weekend away to visit one is on many people’s wishlist.

Liverpool Christmas Market is open from 11am to 10pm every day except its final day, Christmas Eve, when it will close at 5pm.

That is why we decided to head out to a number of the biggest and best across the nation to find out which one comes out on top.

Maybe it's the exquisite hot chocolate that swings the vote or a particular quirk that is unique to one city in particular, but all we know is that we will argue until we're blue in the face that