Netflix has a big slate for the rest of 2024.

Hits like Umbrella Academy and Emily in Paris will return.

Squid Game will finally return over the Christmas holiday.

Netflix is set for a strong end to 2024 with a big list of major releases just waiting to drop on the streaming service. It includes the highly anticipated return of its biggest hit - Squid Game - which will arrive just in time for the Christmas break.

If you are the kind of person who only subscribes to the streamer when a show you love returns - or it adds a few movies you are desperate to watch - you might be wondering how the price has changed. The aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic and inflation has seen prices rise across the board - and subscriptions are no different.

Netflix has also implemented a number of changes in recent years, if it has been a while since you last subscribed - or if you never have. It includes a shake-up of its subscription tiers and a change in prices. Here’s all you need to know:

How much does a Netflix sub costs for one month?

For those who only want to pick up a subscription when - for example - the final season of Umbrella Academy drops, or when Emily in Paris returns, you need to make sure you are aware of how prices have changed. We have an in depth piece diving into how much the cost has increased since Netflix first launched in the UK in the 2010s, which you can read here.

In 2024, these are the Netflix prices for each subscription tier in the UK:

Standard with ads - £4.99

The cheapest subscription tier currently available for Netflix in 2024 is the ad-support one. This may be the best option if you are only planning on diving back in to watch one show before dipping out again.

For your £4.99 per month, you get all but a few movies and TV shows available but also have to put up with adverts during your binge - but you do get unlimited mobile games. Subs to this tier can watch in full HD and are also able to stream on two devices in your household at the same time.

Standard - £10.99

If you don’t want to have to watch adverts during your Netflix binges, the next cheapest tier is the standard one. It will set you back £10.99 per month and comes with unlimited advert-free movies, TV shows, and mobile games.

Like the ad-support tier, you can watch on two devices at the same time in your household and get content in full HD. You can also add one extra member who doesn’t live with you - more on that in a section below.

Premium - £17.99

The most expensive tier on Netflix UK in 20204 is the premium one, which will set you back £17.99 per month. If you have teenagers who will want to stream away while you catch up on your shows, this might be the best option for you.

Premium members can stream on up to four devices at the same time in your household. Like standard you get unlimited advert-free movies, TV shows, and mobile games.

For those who own UHD/ 4K enabled TVs (which is probably far more than a few years ago as more affordable options have become available), will also be able to watch eligible shows and films in Ultra High Definition with this subscription. It also comes with Netflix’s spatial audio feature to enhance your viewing experience - and like standard you can add extra members who don’t live with you, adding a maximum of two.

How much does it cost to add extra members?

If you haven’t subscribed to Netflix in a while, there is one major change you need to be aware of. The streamer has clamped down on password sharing, so if you share an account among your family members, you may need to pay for extra members if they don’t live in the same house as you.

Members who have standard or premium membership can add one or two members who don’t live with them to their account for an extra fee each month. It costs £4.99 per month for each extra member.

