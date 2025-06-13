If you miss out on the Nintendo Switch 2 - it is about to be restocked by Argos 🎮

Nintendo Switch 2 will be back in stock at Argos.

Gamers warned there will only be a “limited” number.

But the console could be in your hands this weekend.

Argos has announced it has received a “limited” restock of the Nintendo Switch 2. Demand has been high for the successor console since it was revealed earlier this year.

The first new console from the video game giant since 2017, you can see my thoughts after spending a few hours with it. It officially launched last Thursday (June 5) - however pre-orders had sold out prior to that.

Nintendo announced that it had sold 3.5 million units of the Switch 2 earlier this week - breaking company records for a launch. But how can you get your hands on one?

Argos announces ‘limited restock’ of Nintendo Switch 2 consoles

Nintendo Switch 2 | Nintendo

If you missed out on launch day or didn’t manage to secure a pre-order, you might be wondering where you can pick one up. Argos has had a restock and will be opening orders again this morning (June 13) - no this isn’t a Friday the 13th trick.

The consoles will be available to purchase from 8am online and in store, the retailer has confirmed. However there is only a “limited” number and you may have to act quick to get one.

In the announcement, the retailer said: “Argos is pleased to announce a limited restock of the Nintendo Switch 2 this Friday. From 8am on 13th June, customers can shop the newest evolution of the console online and in store and with Argos's same day click and collect service, they can have it up and running before the weekend.”

Argos has also introduced a variety of new Switch 2 accessories this week and a selection of games and bundles will also be available for customers to shop, subject to availability.

