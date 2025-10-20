The retailer is offering flexible seasonal roles for shoppers and job seekers alike 🎄

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tesco is hiring over 28,500 temporary staff across the UK for the Christmas period

Roles include customer service, stocking shelves, and picking online orders

Shifts are available in Superstores and Extra stores, covering mornings, days, and evenings

Seasonal recruitment is part of a wider UK supermarket hiring surge, with Sainsbury’s and Aldi also taking on festive staff

Applicants can apply online via the Tesco Careers website for flexible seasonal roles

As the holiday season approaches, one major supermarket is stepping up its festive preparations by recruiting more than 28,500 temporary staff across the UK.

Tesco is seeking enthusiastic colleagues to help make Christmas shopping smoother and more enjoyable for customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The seasonal roles are mainly based in Tesco’s Superstores and Extra stores, covering early morning, day, and evening shifts.

Job responsibilities vary, from serving customers and stocking shelves to picking online orders for home delivery.

The positions offer a chance for those looking to gain retail experience, earn extra income over the holidays, or even explore a future career with one of the UK’s largest supermarket chains.

Food items in a shopping trolley inside a Tesco supermarket store. The retailer is hiring over 28,500 temporary staff across the UK for the Christmas period (Photo: DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Ela Golab, Tesco’s Group People Services Director, said: “We’re excited to be recruiting festive colleagues to help make it a season to remember for our customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With the busy Christmas period ahead, we are looking for people who can bring warmth, enthusiasm, and a helpful service to every shopping trip.”

The recruitment push comes amid a wider surge in seasonal hiring across the grocery sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to apply for Tesco jobs and careers

Applying for a Christmas role at Tesco is straightforward. Prospective candidates can visit the Tesco Careers website, where seasonal vacancies are listed by location and job type.

Applicants can search for roles that suit their availability, create an online profile, and submit their application directly through the portal.

Successful candidates may be invited to attend interviews or online assessments before being offered a position.

Are you job-hunting? To view thousands of roles available right now, visit the JobsToday website.