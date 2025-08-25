Top 10 biggest exporters from the Liverpool City Region

Other businesses from the region include a lithium firm, and a company which started with just a single horse and cart.

A number of cities feature prominently in the list, including Manchester and Newcastle.

With international sales of £194.8m, Alfred H.Knight Holdings was the highest ranking in the Liverpool City Region, and is listed at number 7 overall.

The Prescot-based business has been at the forefront of the metals and minerals industry for more than 140 years, providing its inspection, analysis and technical consultancy services to organisations around the globe.

With an overall ranking of 28, Medimmune U.K Limited was the second largest in the Liverpool City Region, followed by Livent Lithium UK limited - based on the Wirral.

The businesses had sales of £78.5m and £66.4m respectively.

This was followed by Suttons International Limited and ICoNiChem Group Limited, both of which are based in Widnes in Halton.

Suttons, which ranked 41st in the global 500, is a family-owned business which operates a global logistics service. It specialises in the chemical, gas, fuel and foodstuff sectors.

It was established nearly 100 years ago by Alf Sutton with just one horse and cart.

Other businesses listed include Mast Group Limited - which ranked fifth in the Liverpool City Region and 86th overall, with sales of £31.8m.

This was followed by Oak Group Holdings - behind the Oak Tyres brand - and Joloda Hydraroll.

Ninth in the region is RS Clare Holdings, which has international sales of £22.4m, according to our research. The business supplies advanced lubricants and greases for the oil and gas, rail, marine, private label and road marking markets.

Employee owned Warrant Group 2019, a freight forwarder, rounded out the top ten.

The full list, which includes businesses from across the North, can be found here.

