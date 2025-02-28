Train fares are going up across the UK this March - what it means for your journey 🚆

Train fares in England will rise by up to 4.6% starting March 2

The increase applies to season tickets, off-peak returns, and flexible tickets for major cities

Unregulated fares, like first-class and walk-up tickets, are likely to rise by a similar amount

Scottish fares will increase by 3.8% from 1 April, while some Welsh fares could rise by up to 6%

Train fares across England and Wales are set to rise again from this weekend, with fare increases for Scotland coming later in the year.

From Sunday, 2 March, the prices of season tickets for commuters, some off-peak return tickets on long-distance routes, and flexible tickets for travel around big cities are all set to increase.

That’s because of a new Department for Transport (DfT) cap that limits how much such fares can go up. But what does it mean for your money, particularly if you’re a regular user of Britain’s rail network? Here is everything you need to know...

How much are train fares going up?

Regulated fares, such as commuter season tickets, certain off-peak return tickets for long-distance travel, and flexible tickets for travel within major cities, will rise by up to 4.6%.

About 45% of fares on Britain’s railways are regulated by the Westminster, Scottish and Welsh Governments.

The following regulated fare types are most likely to be affected by the 4.6% increase:

Season tickets for regular commuters

Anytime return tickets (on some routes)

Off-peak return tickets (on most long-distance routes)

Advance tickets (on certain routes)

Flexible tickets for travel around major cities

Travelcards (in certain areas, such as London)

Super off-peak tickets (for specific train services)

Child fares (on certain routes or for specific ticket types)

Currently, an anytime return ticket between Manchester and London costs around £149.50. After the 4.6% rise, it will cost £156.80 - an increase of £7.30.

Unregulated fares, which are set by individual train operators, can vary. But these fares are still likely to rise by a similar amount to regulated fares because.

That’s because the DfT closely controls the finances of the operators, and the companies’ decisions are heavily influenced due to contracts introduced because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The following unregulated fares could still see an increase from March 2:

First-class tickets

Walk-up fares (for tickets bought on the day of travel, usually higher than advance tickets)

Group tickets (discounted tickets for groups, though operators set the discounts)

Open return tickets (tickets with no fixed return time)

Peak-time fares (typically higher during busy times)

Discounted tickets (special promotions, offers, and loyalty schemes)

Special event tickets (for events like concerts or sports, where fares may be adjusted for demand)

Upgraded tickets (for certain services, like upgrading from standard to first class on the day of travel)

What’s happening in Scotland and Wales?

In Scotland, ScotRail fares will increase by 3.8% from April 1, while some regulated fares on Transport for Wales’ network could increase by as much as 6%.

While the average increase of Welsh train fares will matches those in England, Transport for Wales will be applying different increases to each category of regulated fare.

Anytime Day Return and Off-Peak Return fares will both go up by 6%, Seven-Day Season tickets will rise by 3.5%, and Anytime Day Singles will see a 3% increase.

Are railcard prices changing?

The prices of railcards are also set to increase from Sunday, March 2. In October, the Government announced that the price of most railcards will rise by £5.

Most railcards generally cost £30 per year, which will be going up to £35. The railcard for disabled passengers will be unchanged.

If you’re thinking of getting a railcard, it’s worth doing so before March 2, so you can secure one at the cheaper price.

What do you think about the upcoming train fare increases? Will they affect your travel plans?