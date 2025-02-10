Crosby apprentice helps Amazon announce 1,000 new UK apprenticeships

The company is recruiting for more than 40 different schemes; from data science and cyber security, to marketing and engineering

More than half of the roles are open to external candidates, combining paid work with classroom education

Roles include more than 500 higher-level apprenticeships for software development, automation engineering, and operations

A Crosby apprentice has helped Amazon announce that it is creating more than 1,000 new apprenticeships in the UK in 2025. The Amazon apprenticeship programme, recognised as one of the UK's top apprenticeship schemes by the Government’s Department for Education[1], will offer a wide range of opportunities across the country in Amazon businesses including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Prime Video, and Amazon Devices and Services.

Josh Lynch from Crosby is currently taking part in the programme and is sharing his story to encourage others to consider an apprenticeship.

Josh works at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Knowsley as an inventory control quality assurance (ICQA) area manager. He joined Amazon at 19, shortly after finishing his A Levels. He didn’t want to go to university, so kept an eye on apprenticeship opportunities whilst working part time jobs in his local area.

When he saw an apprenticeship advertised at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Warrington, Josh decided to apply, and it was there that he began a Supply Chain and Logistics apprenticeship. After four years at Amazon, Josh is about to finish his third apprenticeship at the company. He will begin his fourth – a Chartered Management Degree Apprenticeship – in April.

Speaking on why he decided to join Amazon as an apprentice, Josh said: “When I left school, I knew I wanted to get straight into work. I didn’t want to take on the debt of university, and I knew I would learn better by doing than by studying 100% of the time.

Josh Lynch, an apprentice at Amazon in Knowsley

“I was overqualified for the level of apprenticeship I applied for, but I knew that joining a company like Amazon would allow me to apply for higher level apprenticeships down the line. That’s proved true, as I’m now embarking on an apprenticeship with the University of Exeter and Amazon that will get me a degree at the end.”

Josh got a permanent team lead role at Amazon a year into his career at the company and later transferred to his local Amazon site in Knowsley to take up his current area manager position.

He continued: “I started at Amazon learning to pack boxes. Now I’m leading very large teams and managing the quality control of an entire Amazon building. The progression opportunities I’ve had at the company have been unbelievable, and I have my apprenticeships to thank for that.

“Because I was earning while I learned, I was also able to buy my own place at 23, which I couldn’t even have considered if I’d gone to university.”

What advice would Josh give to anyone thinking about applying for an apprenticeship at Amazon?

“You get out what you put in,” said Josh. “During an apprenticeship you’re able to take ownership of your own development, as there is so much opportunity to learn and develop, but the more work you put, in the more direct results you’ll see.

“I eventually hope to achieve a master’s degree through the level seven leadership apprenticeship Amazon offers, which is how many of the managers above got promoted to their roles.”

"Apprenticeships have been a big focus for Amazon for over a decade, and we're excited to continue creating opportunities for people to start and grow their careers through the announcement of 1,000 new UK apprenticeships in 2025," added John Boumphrey, UK Country Manager at Amazon. "The Amazon Apprenticeship programme is perfect for people of all ages who are either taking their first step on the career ladder, or for those who want to pursue a new path. This is one of the many ways we continue to create opportunities for people inside and outside Amazon to learn new skills and gain new qualifications."

Recruitment is now underway across more than 40 different programmes, including data science and cyber security, HR, marketing, engineering, health and safety, and warehouse operations. The majority of courses now also include generative AI training, and this year, Amazon is also launching new programmes including creative industries production, data centre operations, and facilities operations.

Since the launch of the Amazon Apprenticeship programme in 2013, Amazon has offered 7,000 apprenticeships in the UK. There are currently around 2,000 apprentices in the programme, making it one of the largest and broadest apprenticeship schemes in the UK. Since 2021, Amazon has committed £11 million supporting 650 small and medium-sized businesses, third sector organisations, and public sector bodies including the NHS with more than 1,000 apprenticeships. This is through the apprenticeship levy transfer scheme, across a wide range of schemes including adult care, data, dental nurses and broadcast production assistants.

Young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) can also take advantage of the Amazon Supported Internship programme. Launched in 2021, the initiative combines classroom learning with practical work experience; helping interns develop essential skills in English, Maths, and CV writing, while gaining hands-on experience across three operational job functions.

Pay at Amazon starts from £13.50 or £14.50 per hour depending on location, equating to between £28,000 and £30,000 annually. Additionally, from day one, all employees are offered a comprehensive benefits package including private medical insurance, life assurance, income protection, and an employee discount. Together, these benefits are worth more than £700 annually, and employees can take advantage of a company pension plan.

Applications are now open for Amazon’s apprenticeship programme. For more information, visit: www.amazonapprenticeships.co.uk

