The nationwide pizza chain is opening thousands of roles across the UK 🍕

Domino’s is hiring 5,000 new staff across the UK and Ireland ahead of its peak season

Roles include delivery drivers, in-store staff and pizza makers, with flexible shifts available

The recruitment push coincides with Domino’s 40th anniversary in the UK, where it now runs 1,300+ stores

Applicants don’t need hospitality experience – just enthusiasm and teamwork skills

Jobs can be applied for via the Domino’s careers website

If you’ve ever fancied swapping your takeaway order for a role making it, one pizza giant is on the lookout for thousands of new recruits across the UK and Ireland.

Domino’s has announced it will be hiring 5,000 people in the run-up to its peak trading season, which covers everything from major sporting events to the busy festive period.

Roles on offer include delivery drivers, in-store staff and pizza makers, all vital in keeping one of the nation’s favourite takeaways running smoothly.

The recruitment drive comes as Domino’s celebrates 40 years in the UK. Its very first branch opened in Luton in 1985, and today the brand has more than 1,300 stores nationwide.

Domino’s is hiring 5,000 new staff across the UK and Ireland ahead of its peak season (Photo: Pexels) | Pexels

With that reach, opportunities are likely to be available in most towns and cities. Nicola Frampton, chief operating officer at Domino’s Pizza Group, said: “We’re celebrating 40 years as the UK’s number one pizza delivery brand but, as always, have more of an eye on the future than the past.

“We’re proud to offer 5,000 seasonal roles across the UK and Ireland as we approach our busy peak season. We’re looking for great people to help us deliver great quality food, world-class service and incredible value for our customers.”

How to apply for a Domino’s job

Domino’s says applicants don’t necessarily need previous hospitality experience; enthusiasm and the ability to work well in a team are more important.

Positions are available on a flexible basis, with many stores offering part-time shifts to fit around studies or other work.

To apply, head to the Domino’s careers website at dominosrecruitment.co.uk where you can search for vacancies by role and location.

