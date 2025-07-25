Green light for new expanded St Helens Interchange

Planning permission has been granted for a state-of-the-art transport interchange in the heart of St Helens town centre, marking the latest major milestone in the town’s ambitious vision for growth and regeneration.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The approved St Helens Interchange will improve and upgrade the travel experience for bus passengers, cyclists and pedestrians, creating a welcoming and prominent green gateway to the revitalised town centre.

The St Helens Interchange is being delivered through a partnership between St Helens Borough Council and ECF, a joint venture comprising Homes England, L&G, and Muse. The project is supported by £32 million in funding from the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority via the City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement (CRSTS), alongside £3.25 million from the UK Government’s Towns Fund and additional financial contributions from St Helens Borough Council. VINCI Building has been appointed as the principal contractor for the scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Key features of the scheme include two fully enclosed, temperature-controlled concourses with warm, spacious waiting areas, a new Travel Centre, and accessible toilets including a Changing Places facility. The design incorporates 11 bus stands (up from the previous nine), level boarding, automatic doors at each departure stand, and screens featuring real-time information for both buses and trains.

New transport interchange approved

The St Helens Interchange also places a strong emphasis on sustainability and accessibility. The interchange will use recycled, natural and local materials together with solar panels on the main roof and green roofs on each pod building, and it will feature extensive landscaped planters to boost biodiversity. Additional accessibility measures include step-free access throughout, clear signage (digital and audio), high-quality adjustable lighting, and acoustic panels for a more comfortable environment.

Extensive improvements to the surrounding public realm will better connect the St Helens Interchange to St Helens Central Rail Station and iconic landmarks such as the Gamble Building, Theatre Royal, and the forthcoming Hampton by Hilton hotel. A stunning new civic square, enhanced lighting, improved CCTV, and high-quality street furniture will create a vibrant and secure public space.

The former bus station has already been demolished, and a temporary bus hub has been operating since May. The next phase of construction will focus on underground works such as foundations and drainage, with the steel frames for the new buildings expected to rise early next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning approval follows extensive public consultation in 2024, where respondents overwhelmingly supported the St Helens Interchange proposals. Feedback has been incorporated into the final approved design. It includes a secure cycle storage facility, strategically positioned adjacent to the new active travel links.

Steve Rotheram, Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, said: “When our first franchised bus services roll out in St Helens next year, they’ll be serving this brand-new interchange, which will seamlessly connect passengers to our trains and active travel links. We’re putting the ‘public’ back into public transport by building a system that’s faster, cheaper, greener, and better connected - with local people at its heart.”

Councillor Anthony Burns, Leader of St Helens Borough Council, said: “It’s an exciting time and planning approval is an important milestone, allowing us to press on with public transport improvements and creating a more attractive welcome, which are both key to our vision for St Helens town centre.

“The approved St Helens Interchange will ensure the town's long-term public transport needs are met, with a more efficient operational layout that will vastly improve the experience of passengers, cyclists and pedestrians. Together with the new public realm that's now been given the green light, it will form a key gateway into the town centre, creating a vibrant and welcoming high-quality public space.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Whiteley, Senior Development Manager at ECF, said: “We’re delighted to have secured planning approval and to be able to maintain the positive momentum towards delivering the scheme. The new St Helens Interchange isn’t just about improving transport - it's about shaping an attractive first impression people have when they arrive in St Helens. With better walking routes, public spaces, and extensive use of sustainable materials, the Interchange will be a key part of the town’s greener, more connected future.”

The St Helens Interchange includes:

11 bus stands (increased from the current nine) to support bus franchising aims

All bus layovers are contained within the new facility for safer operations

Fully enclosed, temperature-controlled environment

Automatic doors at each departure stand

Level bus boarding and step-free access throughout

Real-time service information for buses and trains

Secure indoor and outdoor cycle parking with improved wayfinding

Enhanced lighting and CCTV coverage for improved safety

The project is scheduled for completion in 2026, coinciding with the introduction of the first franchised bus services in St Helens. The new franchised network will be rolled out across the city region by the end of 2027, allowing greater local control of fares, timetables and routes.

In addition to the new Interchange, the wider Phase One development plans include a new Market Hall, 120-bedroom Hampton by Hilton hotel, 57 apartments, eight townhouses, and 4,266 sq ft of new modern retail. These will all be set within extensive, biodiversity-rich public spaces designed to support pollinators, native planting, and climate resilience.

The transformation is backed by a £69.2 million funding package from St Helens Borough Council, with further support from the UK Government and ECF. This includes two Town Deal grants totalling £10.49 million and £812,000 from the One Public Estate Brownfield Land Release Fund to enable sustainable residential development.