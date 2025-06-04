Historic Liverpool landmark Broughton Hall and neighbouring former convent go on the market

Broughton Hall, the grand Victorian residence and former school in West Derby, Liverpool, has been put up for sale along with the adjoining 1960s former convent building and four hectares of surrounding grounds. Joint agents Eddisons and JTS Partnership have been appointed by the owner, the Institute of Our Lady of Mercy, to sell the site, with the guide price stated as “offers invited”.

Broughton Hall was designed by Birkenhead architect Walter Scott in 1859 for Gustav Schwabe, a German merchant and financier who spent his working life in Liverpool and funded companies such as Harland and Wolff and the White Star Line.

The Grade-II*-listed property was bought in 1925 by the Convent of Mercy and used as a Catholic girls’ school. In 1969, a new convent was constructed next to the hall.

The convent is currently occupied by Zoe’s Place hospice for babies and children and the vendor has agreed to extend the charity’s lease until June 2026 as it intends to relocate to a new site in West Derby.

Zoe’s Place charity was saved from closure in November last year by a £7.5m fundraising campaign to assist the relocation.

The Broughton Hall site, which includes the 19,000 sq ft hall, 28,000 sq ft former convent, a pair of two-bedroom detached houses and its four-hectare grounds, is being marketed as a redevelopment or refurbishment opportunity with the building and site having the potential for a diverse range of alternative uses, subject to planning.

Eddisons Liverpool agency director, Robert Diggle, said: “It hardly needs saying what a unique investment opportunity this is, for such an unusual and large historic Liverpool site to go on the market. Broughton Hall itself is Grade II* Listed with an incredible array of original features such as intricate oak-panelled walls and ceilings, parquet floors and a large orangery still intact. It really is a unique property.”

JTS Partnership’s James Govier added: “Broughton Hall is a versatile site and has potential for alternative users both for the grounds and buildings which may include conversion to residential accommodation, a hotel, offices or private hospital. We believe it would also be suitable for redevelopment as a training centre, events venue or a religious retreat.

“The West Derby location, just five miles from Liverpool city centre, is also a major selling point and not surprisingly we have already been approached by a number of interested parties.”

For further information about Broughton Hall or to enquire about viewings, contact Eddisons’ Liverpool office.