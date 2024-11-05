Homebuilder volunteers help to clean Formby Beach

Employees at Barratt and David Wilson Homes have completed a volunteering day to clean Formby Beach.

In collaboration with National Trust Formby, happy helpers from Barratt Homes Manchester and David Wilson Homes North West grabbed their litter-pickers and refuge sacks to remove waste from the coastline and its adjacent dunes.

Ahead of September's Great British Beach Clean the volunteers each put their best foot forward to keep the award-winning beach in pristine condition.

Chris Hunter, Ranger at National Trust Formby, said: “The Formby coastline provides homes for many rare and important species including natterjack toads, sand lizards, red squirrels and wide variety of shoreline birds. However, this special habitat and the wildlife that calls it home is under threat from the litter left behind or washed ashore.

“That’s why we’re so grateful to all the individuals, corporate and community groups who give their time to help us remove huge amounts of rubbish from the beach, dunes and woodlands, particularly during the busy summer months.

“We also really value the opportunity to spend time with people and raise awareness of this issue and the simple changes everyone can make to help protect wildlife and the natural environment.”

According to the Marine Conservation Society, 14,271 volunteers helped keep their local beaches and public areas free of litter in 2023.

They saw a 7% increase in drinks-related litter in England compared to the previous year, making up 10% of all litter found in the country. A staggering 21,757 drink related items were found on English beaches alone.

Rhys Nicholson, Managing Director at Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “We were pleased to work alongside National Trust Formby to set up our volunteering day at the beach and do our bit to preserve the Merseyside coastline.”

Claire Jarvis, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes North West, said: “Well done to our colleagues for getting stuck into the litter-pick at Formby beach, and we would like to say thank you to the National Trust for accommodating our volunteers on the day.”

To learn how to make a difference with the National Trust, contact [email protected] for more information.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes are both building a range of properties in Formby at their Pinewood Park developments.

