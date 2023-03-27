Register
Huge esports bar and gaming hub set to open in Liverpool - with lounge, bar and gaming stations

Gamers can enjoy a range of consoles, games and cocktails.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 27th Mar 2023, 10:35 BST

Liverpool ONE is set to welcome an exciting new gaming venue this Spring, operating over two floors, with a huge library of games.

Tap Level will open on Hanover Street in May, spanning 6,500 sq ft, and feature eight console stations, all containing a Nintendo Switch and either a PS5 or an Xbox Series X, along with two racing simulators and 22 computers.

Live gaming broadcasts will be hosted on the upper level and streamers will be able to share their gameplay on monitors across the venue. The lower level of the venue will feature a lounge area, with bar and dining tables, as well as a gaming arena to seat 100 people.

The menu: A range of gaming-themed cocktails, shakes, seltzers and draught and bottled beer will be available, as well as a variety of food and soft drinks.

Coming soon: Gravity Max, a multi-activity entertainment venue, is also set to open later this year in Liverpool ONE, occupying 100,000 sq ft on the upper floors of the former Debenhams store.

Level Tap will open in May. Image: Level Tap
