Irwin Mitchell expands to larger office in Liverpool

Full-service law firm Irwin Mitchell is moving to larger office space in Liverpool after a sustained period of growth since opening in the city.

Irwin Mitchell opened in Liverpool in May 2022 and after a successful three years is now expanding into larger premises at 20 Chapel Street.

The firm’s activity in Merseyside is led by personal injury Partners Jonathan Betts and Matthew Garson as well as Planning and Environment Partner Pamela Chesterman who was named as Outstanding Lawyer of the Year at the Liverpool Law Society awards in 2024.

The new office is set up to support hybrid working and is around 50 per cent larger than the firm’s previous space, including client meeting rooms and space for colleagues to work collaboratively.

The firm currently serves around 2,000 clients in the region but hopes to grow significantly over the coming years.

Jonathan Betts, regional lead partner for the North West at Irwin Mitchell, said: “Our expansion in Liverpool showcases our continued growth and dedication to the Merseyside region. We’re becoming more entwined with the Liverpool community each day and we’re looking forward to helping more clients from our larger office.”

Irwin Mitchell is the leading complex personal injury and medical negligence firm in the UK. It also has one of the largest specialist private client and family law teams in the country and a business services group which primarily acts for mid-market corporate firms.

Irwin Mitchell, which passed £300m revenue for the first time in 2024, has undergone significant expansion regionally in recent years with successful new office openings in Liverpool, Cardiff, Brighton and Nottingham.