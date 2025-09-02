These businesses around Liverpool and Merseyside are up for sale, including pubs and restaurants.

While many have pretty hefty price tags, some do come with living quarters and could be your new family home and business.

Below are 11 venues currently up for grabs, according to Rightmove and Zoopla. Take a look and see if you could become the new proud owner of a local institution.

1 . T4, Central Shopping Centre, Ranelagh St, Liverpool L1 1QE This bubble tea shop in Liverpool Central station is for sale for £115,000. | Zoopla

2 . Vanilla, Prescot Rd, Liverpool L13 5XE This leasehold established café/coffee shop located in Old Swan is for sale for £67,500. | Zoopla

3 . Dukes Folly Hotel, Duke Street, Southport PR8 1LS Dukes Folly Hotel is on the market for £1,380,000. A sizeable 22-bedroom hotel. A two bedroom self-contained cottage sits to the rear of the plot and remains on a separate title. The cottage is to be included in the sale. | Rightmove

4 . Johan's, Picton Road, Wavertree L15 4LL This property comprises a refurbished ground floor retail unit with a self-contained first-floor flat, accessed via a separate side entrance. The property features steel electric roller shutters for added security and benefits from gas central heating. It on the market for £140,000. | Rightmove