These 13 businesses are up for sale in and around Liverpool, including popular city centre bar

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 2nd Sep 2025, 06:00 BST

Explore the pubs, bars, hotels and restaurants in Liverpool and Merseyside currently on the market.

These businesses around Liverpool and Merseyside are up for sale, including pubs and restaurants.

While many have pretty hefty price tags, some do come with living quarters and could be your new family home and business.

Below are 11 venues currently up for grabs, according to Rightmove and Zoopla. Take a look and see if you could become the new proud owner of a local institution.

This bubble tea shop in Liverpool Central station is for sale for £115,000.

1. T4, Central Shopping Centre, Ranelagh St, Liverpool L1 1QE

This bubble tea shop in Liverpool Central station is for sale for £115,000. | Zoopla

This leasehold established café/coffee shop located in Old Swan is for sale for £67,500.

2. Vanilla, Prescot Rd, Liverpool L13 5XE

This leasehold established café/coffee shop located in Old Swan is for sale for £67,500. | Zoopla

Dukes Folly Hotel is on the market for £1,380,000. A sizeable 22-bedroom hotel. A two bedroom self-contained cottage sits to the rear of the plot and remains on a separate title. The cottage is to be included in the sale.

3. Dukes Folly Hotel, Duke Street, Southport PR8 1LS

Dukes Folly Hotel is on the market for £1,380,000. A sizeable 22-bedroom hotel. A two bedroom self-contained cottage sits to the rear of the plot and remains on a separate title. The cottage is to be included in the sale. | Rightmove

This property comprises a refurbished ground floor retail unit with a self-contained first-floor flat, accessed via a separate side entrance. The property features steel electric roller shutters for added security and benefits from gas central heating. It on the market for £140,000.

4. Johan's, Picton Road, Wavertree L15 4LL

This property comprises a refurbished ground floor retail unit with a self-contained first-floor flat, accessed via a separate side entrance. The property features steel electric roller shutters for added security and benefits from gas central heating. It on the market for £140,000. | Rightmove

