Ancala

Infrastructure manager Ancala has become the majority owner of Liverpool John Lennon Airport after acquiring additional shares from The Peel Group.

The company has snapped up an extra 47.1 per cent share in the site, meaning it now has a 94.2 per cent holding. Liverpool City Council retains its 5.8 per cent interest in the airport. The transaction provides an exit for The Peel Group.

The firm first took a 76 per cent stake in the Airport in 1997 when Robert Hough became chairman. Since then, it has enabled major projects including a new terminal. Ancala first invested in Liverpool John Lennon Airport in 2019, as part of a joint venture with The Peel Group and Liverpool City Council.

Since the financial year ended 31 March 2019, airport revenues have grown by 47 per cent. In the year ended 31 March 2025 they reached £53.9m.

Getty Images

John Irving, chief executive, Liverpool John Lennon Airport, said: "Ever since Ancala invested in 2019, its team has been highly proactive and supportive of our mission to deliver a faster, easier and friendlier experience for our customers.

“With Ancala's increased commitment to the airport, I'm confident we'll continue to build on our momentum as we expand airline partnerships and welcome more passengers. I would like to thank The Peel Group for their original vision, long-term investment and dedication to Liverpool John Lennon Airport.

“Their contribution over the last 28 years has been instrumental in transforming the airport into the nation’s favourite."

Tim Power, partner, Ancala, added: "Liverpool John Lennon Airport is one of Europe's top performing airports. Since our initial investment, we have worked closely with John, Liverpool City Council, the wider management team and our shareholders to unlock value creation opportunities which have enabled the business to provide its industry-leading services to even more customers.

“We would especially like to thank The Peel Group for their continued trust in us and for our long-standing and successful business partnerships. Increasing our stake reflects our continued confidence in the airport and its future potential.

“Through increasing our stake, we were also pleased to offer an attractive co-investment opportunity to our institutional investor base as we drive the airport’s next phase of growth."

Ancala

Cllr Liam Robinson, leader of Liverpool City Council said: "The longstanding and constructive relationship we’ve shared with Peel and Ancala, whose commitment to the airport has driven significant investment and regeneration, has helped to establish Liverpool John Lennon Airport as one of the best in the UK."

Steven Underwood, chief executive, The Peel Group, added: "The Peel Group is proud of the remarkable progress and success of the airport since our initial investment in 1997. Over the years, the airport has not only seen significant growth in passenger numbers and popularity but has also become renowned for the quality of its infrastructure and the overall passenger experience.

"With Ancala’s deep understanding of the airport, their passion for its continued success and a proven track record, we are confident that this new chapter supported by an exceptional management team will enable the airport to build on its strong foundations and continue its trajectory of growth and performance."