High-quality clothing brand Arne to launch pop-up shop in Liverpool ONE for one weekend only

The brand claims celebrity footballers are among its fans.

Emma Dukes
5 minutes ago

Popular clothing brand Arne is set to launch in Liverpool, for one weekend only.

The fashion brand focuses on high quality garments for men and women and boasts an impressive fandom amongst celebrity footballers such as Wayne Rooney, Rio Ferdinand, Ashley Cole, Raheem Sterling and Steven Gerrard.

Usually an online brand, Arne will open at Liverpool ONE on March 11 and March 12, showcasing their best garments in a city close to the hearts of founding brothers Reece and Ryan Broadhurst.

This will be Arne’s second pop-up, after success in London and the brothers said they spent a lot of time in Liverpool, throughout their teen years.

The pop-up will be open on Peter’s Lane from 10:00-19:00 on Saturday 11 March and 11:00-17:00 on Sunday 12 March.

