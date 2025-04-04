Rose Media Group Appointed by Quooker UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leading PR agency to manage all UK comms and media relations for the revolutionary kitchen tap brand.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex-based PR agency Rose Media Group (RMG) has been appointed by Quooker UK to lead its communications and media relations activities across the UK. This new partnership will see Rose Media working closely with Quooker’s senior leadership team and integrating all promotional activities across marketing, digital, commercial, technical and customer service to build brand awareness, elevate media presence and support the company’s ambitious growth plans.

Quooker, the original boiling water tap – has rapidly become one of the UK’s most desirable kitchen products. Known for its innovation, energy efficiency and design brilliance, Quooker continues to transform how households experience boiling, hot, cold, filtered and sparkling water at the touch of a tap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The appointment follows two years of demonstrating genuine passion in the brand having used Quooker products first-hand, and a proven PR track record spanning 21 years. Rose Media was the clear choice to lead Quooker’s UK communications.

Left to right: Aneela Rose, Stephen Johnson and Ree Khan

Commenting on the new appointment, Stephen Johnson, Managing Director of Quooker UK, said: “At Quooker, we believe in the power of people. Energy, passion and chemistry are the foundations of every decision we make, and Rose Media absolutely delivered on all three! They’ve shown us just how capable, creative and brilliant they are, and I’m really looking forward to working closely with the Roses to continue to tell our story across the UK.”

Aneela Rose Managing Director of Rose Media Group, added:

“This partnership is very special for us. Quooker is a brand we admire and genuinely love having used it in our own lives, so to now be part of their journey is incredibly special. We’ve poured so much passion into understanding the brand and building our relationship with them, so it’s fantastic to now be working side-by-side with such a people-first company.”

Set up by Aneela Rose in 2004, Rose Media works for clients across multiple sectors and in the last few years has won several business awards for its impressive success across traditional and digital PR campaigns. Clients include Haldiram’s UK, Hill Biscuits, Panasonic and itsu.