Strasys and University Hospitals of Liverpool Group named as finalists in Best Consultancy Partnership with the NHS award

A collaboration between Strasys and NHS University Hospitals of Liverpool Group has achieved the distinction of being shortlisted for the “Best Consultancy Partnership with the NHS” at the Health Service Journal (HSJ) Partnership Awards 2025.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

University Hospitals of Liverpool Group (UHLG) operates from four hospital sites - Aintree University Hospital, Broadgreen Hospital, Liverpool Women’s Hospital and the Royal Liverpool University Hospital - alongside a host of community services.

It is one of the largest employers and providers of care in the country with a workforce of over 16,800. Its workforce is key to delivering excellent care, whilst ensuring financial sustainability and improving productivity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As most of the NHS, it was facing challenges around staff productivity, wellbeing, retention and capacity. All impacting the ability to provide timely and quality services to patients whilst driving innovation and the transformation of services.

James Sumner, Chief Executive of NHS University Hospitals of Liverpool Group

The hospitals wanted radical thinking and a partner who could help build its capability to deliver better approaches to workforce planning and management. Strasys worked with the hospitals to develop a radical approach and solutions to people planning through a combination of deep analytics, innovative design and coaching.

Key to this was the pioneering Workforce Decision Intelligence Solution that combines advanced analytics to create actionable insights and the human stories behind the numbers.

James Sumner, Chief Executive of NHS University Hospitals of Liverpool Group, said: “I am delighted to see the team receive this well-deserved recognition in the HSJ Partnership Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We operate in diverse and underserved communities, many of which are home to our colleagues. Historically, the NHS has faced challenges in effectively leveraging its data to generate innovative insights and drive impactful actions.

Naeem Younis, Founder and CEO of Strasys

"In collaboration with Strasys, we are striving to enhance this capability within the system, delivering tangible benefits to both our patients and staff. This forward-thinking approach is essential for the NHS in improving care and fostering thriving communities.”

Naeem Younis, Founder and CEO of Strasys added: “We’re proud to be finalists alongside UHLG. It has been a privilege working with such a forward-looking organisation and leaders who recognised the need to think differently.

"There is a huge opportunity in the NHS to reimagine how we support our diverse workforce, build capability, capacity and nurture the talent to improve services. This is all possible today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With better use and application of data and insights, we can build more effective people solutions based on a much better understanding of the needs, behaviours and motivation of staff. As partners we continue to build a movement across the NHS.”

The selected winners will be announced during the awards ceremony at Evolution London on March 20, 2025.

The 2025 awards judging panel was once again made up of a diverse range of highly influential and respected figures within the healthcare community.

The full list of nominees for the 2025 HSJ Partnership Awards can be found at https://partnership.hsj.co.uk/finalists-2025