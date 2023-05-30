Award-winning Liverpool jewellery retailer, David M Robinson (DMR), is set to open a third store in the city centre, in partnership with TAG Heuer.

The 3,600 sq ft luxury outlet will be located on South John Street in Liverpool ONE, and will be the largest of its kind in the country, featuring a private luxury lounge and bar.

The store will open in October this year, joining David M Robinson’s Rolex flagship store and OMEGA boutique in Liverpool ONE.

John Robinson, managing director of DMR, said: “We are delighted to be opening our third luxury showroom concept in Liverpool, the very city where our brand journey began.

“We have enjoyed a long-standing relationship with both TAG Heuer, one of Switzerland’s most exciting brands, and Liverpool ONE, where we have operated for 15 years. To further evolve our relationship with both, is very rewarding.

“Liverpool ONE and its blend of diverse retailers is the perfect destination for this city debut, and we look forward to welcoming customers from around the UK and beyond to this dynamic city.

