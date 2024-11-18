TransPennine Express poised to run 50 trains daily between Liverpool and Manchester

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

TransPennine Express (TPE) will run 50 trains every day between Liverpool and Manchester from December as the operator restores services, while continuing to run a timetable customers can depend on.

The 50 trains will run each way, every day, between Liverpool and Manchester stations from Monday to Saturday. Services will increase to two trains every hour between Liverpool and Manchester Victoria, providing express journeys with minimal stops, calling only at Newton-le-Willows or Lea Green alternately.

The change comes as train operators across the UK switch to a new timetable on Sunday 15 December. TPE customers will see hundreds more seats on trains and services across the Pennines running every 15 minutes from this December, as the operator restores services while continuing to run a timetable customers can depend on.

Four express trains an hour will run between Manchester Victoria and Leeds, once again providing fast, frequent and reliable trains – as well as increased services across TPE’s network. There will also be an increase in seats for customers of 12 per cent – around 1300 more every day.

Other major changes include: TPE will stop at Eaglescliffe for the first time, providing an hourly service. Chester-le-Street will now receive hourly calls More evening services connecting Manchester and Oxenholme, calling at Bolton, Preston and Lancaster.

The majority of services operating between Liverpool and Cleethorpes will be six carriage trains, increasing the number of seats. This service also stops at Sheffield, Doncaster and Manchester Customers in Castleford, Normanton and Wakefield will also benefit from a new hourly service, seven days a week connecting them to Manchester and York as well as other stations along this route.

Chris Jackson, managing director at TransPennine Express, said: “We’re pleased to be returning to our more historic timetable, bringing back and adding new services and additional seats which will make a real difference for our customers.

“We have seen great achievements across TPE in the past 12 months in particular, with cancellations reduced by 70% and, thanks to our customers old and new having confidence to travel with us, we have become the second fastest growing train company in the UK. We urge customers to check before they travel in case there are any changes to their services.”

For more information about individual services, customers should use the ‘Check My Timetable’ feature on TPE’s website. For more information about the new timetable, visit https://tpexpress.co.uk/timetablechange