1 in 26 people in Liverpool set to develop epilepsy - Leading neurosurgeon busts myths about epilepsy on Purple Day

With 1 in 26 people in Liverpool expected to develop epilepsy at some point in their life, leading neurosurgeon Dr Susanne Hager is today, on Purple Day, a global initiative dedicated to epilepsy awareness, breaking down misconceptions to ensure everyone gets the best possible treatment, as quickly as possible.

Across the UK, around 80 people will be diagnosed today and every day with epilepsy - the fourth most common neurological condition, after migraines, strokes, and Alzheimer’s disease. Yet it remains one of the most misunderstood. It can affect people of all ages, with diagnoses most common in children and those over 60.

Misconceptions about epilepsy often lead to stigma and social isolation, making awareness days like Purple Day essential for understanding, inclusion, and support.

For family and friends, navigating a new epilepsy diagnosis can be overwhelming. Many people don't know how to help. “The best action you can take to support someone who has learnt they have epilepsy is to educate yourself”; says Dr Hager.

“Also, know what to do in an emergency - move sharp objects away, place something soft under the person’s head, and don’t restrain them. Be a supportive listener - allow your loved one to share their experiences and concerns without fear of judgment.”

With 30% of people with epilepsy non-responsive to drugs, there are new innovative treatments now available to help them manage the seizures. The latest med-tech innovation on the NHS is Precisis’ EASEE– a ground-breaking world-first minimally invasive brain pacemaker for drug-resistant focal epilepsy patients across the UK.

People often feel helpless when witnessing a seizure, but knowing how to respond can make a huge difference. “The first thing to do is stay calm - most seizures last only 1-2 minutes and don’t require emergency medical attention. Protect the person having the seizure - move sharp objects away, place something soft under their head, and loosen tight clothing.

“Let the seizure run its course - don’t restrain them or put anything in their mouth, but ensure they are on their side as it helps prevent choking, says Dr Hager.

“If the seizure lasts longer than five minutes, or if the person has repeated seizures without regaining consciousness or if it’s their first-ever seizure, then call for an ambulance.

“After the seizure, stay with them until they are fully alert again - offer reassurance and support.”

For more information on epilepsy awareness and treatment options, visit https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/epilepsy/